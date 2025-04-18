NFL vet Domata Peko reacts as Coach Prime gives valuable lesson to Julian Lewis & Co.

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, is always looking for new ways to motivate his players on the Colorado Buffaloes. On Thursday, he shared a video on his Instagram of a speech addressing quarterback Julian Lewis and the team, about the biblical character, Blind Bartimaeus.
"Lots of biblical characters were known for their infirmities." Coach Prime said. "What I mean was they had someone guys or ladies called Blind Bartimaeus. It's not right but he was known for his infirmity. Why would you call the guy Blind Bartimaeus? You know the guy can't see. That ain't right."
Coach Prime then went on to ask the players what they would be known as if they were known for their weaknesses.
"I'm sitting up there thinking about y'all. If you were known by your shortcomings, what would that be? What would they call you? The guy that don't block. The QB that can't throw. The linebacker that can't read. The cornerback that can't cover. The punter that can't punt. The snapper that can't snap. What would they call you if you were known by your infirmity? What would you be? Think about that."
"If it was like that today. The father that won't go home. The woman that refused to cook. The woman that's so broken that she refuses to love. The man who's too crippled by his past. Who would you be? The thing about all these biblical characters is sooner or later they had to make it to Jesus. I really feel like 95% of y'all are in the right place."
Shortly after Coach Sanders posted the video, former NFL player and Colorado defensive line coach Domata Peko reacted in the comments with the 'praise hands' emoji.
Coach Prime will watch the QB battle between Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter on Saturday
Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will compete in the spring game on Saturday, where one of the most anticipated things to watch is the quarterback battle between five-star recruit Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter.
As the veteran, Salter likely has the edge in the battle, but he is by no means guaranteed the starting job. Lewis was one of the top QB recruits in this year's class, and as a result, he could win the job. However, Salter could get the edge because of his experience starting at Liberty.
