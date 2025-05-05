NFL vet gives a harsh reality check to John Mateer & Co. as Brent Venables looks to put Oklahoma into overdrive

Former Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer was one of the best QBs in the spring transfer portal. secured Mateer after a difficult 2024 season, during which QB1 Jackson Arnold struggled after replacing Dillon Gabriel, leading the team to seven wins.

Ad

During Friday's segment of the "247Sports" podcast, NFL veteran Smoke Dixon gave a harsh reality check to Venables and put pressure on Mateer to perform immediately.

"You got Jim Nagy there for a reason," Dixon said. "You were close on the defensive side last year, you just needed some offensive pieces especially at QB. So, we went out and got you the best quarterback with his offensive coordinator to come over, the continuity is there. They got some pieces in the running back room and the receiver room.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So, not only are we asking you to score a tonne of points, we're also asking you to defend at a high clip. The pressure is on everybody, from the G. M, head coach, defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator and the QB that you brought over. We're saying, 'This is it. We didn't bring you here to go back to seven wins. We're bringing you over because that schedule is tough and we need toughness to provide wins."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Mateer heightens Oklahoma's expectations

Last season, John Mateer tallied 3,139 passing yards resulting in 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while adding 826 rushing yards resulting in 15 touchdowns for the Washington State Cougars. This has contributed to the hype he has received ahead of his debut for the Oklahoma Sooners.

During Friday's segment of the "On3" podcast, analyst J. D Pickell revealed the optimism that Mateer has generated in Norman ahead of next season.

Ad

“I’m not saying he’s going to win the Heisman Trophy," Pickell said. "I’m not saying he’s going to be the first overall pick. But the way they speak about John Mateer, the confidence they speak about John Mateer with—I am very, very excited to watch him continue what he did in Pullman, Washington, with Ben Arbuckle now running the show out there in Norman.

Ad

“I would actually take it a step further on that schedule and say, when you look up and down that thing in terms of proven commodities, if it comes down to quarterback matchups, I take John Mateer over like 10 of those 12 cats."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In some quarters, John Mateer has been compared to former Washington State quarterback Cam Ward who elevated the Miami Hurricanes after transferring in 2023 and was ultimately the No. 1 pick during the 2025 NFL Draft after a stellar season.

Mateer will have the benefit of working with his former Cougars offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle in Oklahoma next season but as much hype as he is producing, the pressure to perform has also ramped up immensely with coach Brent Venables, one of the coaches on the college football hot seat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More