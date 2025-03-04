"NFL way different, I hope he is ready": CFB fans debate over Travis Hunter's draft stock

Travis Hunter could become a transformational talent in the NFL. There's no denying that the Colorado star brings a unique set of characteristics to the league and that the Heisman Trophy winner had a historic campaign last year. In 2024, Hunter became the first two-way player in this century of college football.

He was Colorado's leading cornerback and wide receiver during the season, playing most of the snaps for the Buffaloes. However, over the weekend, NFL fans had their first look at the player during the NFL combine, and it seems that some aren't sure he will be able to adapt to the league.

"NFL way different, I hope he ready," wrote one fan on Instagram.

Others seem to think he's a generational talent.

"He elite. Anyone who thinks otherwise needs to be examined lol," a fan wrote.

"This fella has football talent outta this world," another posted.

Others lamented the hate he faced from some sections of the fandom.

"People see Talent like this and choose to hate rather than appreciate it i don’t understand it," one fan posted.

Some were coming around to the idea of seeing him play on both sides of the ball.

"idk what position he needa play he so tuff on both sides," pointed one fan.

One wrote Travis Hunter is ready for whatever comes next.

"Was the best player in the nation 4 years ago in his class and still is now so there shouldn’t be any concerns because he’s already proved himself," a fan posted.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky compares Travis Hunter to Randy Moss and Tyreek Hill

In the aftermath of the NFL combine, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky compared the Colorado player to two giants of the sport: Randy Moss and Tyreek Hill.

“When I watch the tape, when I watch the guy play, there’s some clips—and I say this with all reverence—he looks like the guy that played in Minnesota a long time, years ago,” Orlovsky said. “Sometimes when he gets the ball in his hands, he looks like Randy Moss. Sometimes he looks like Tyreek Hill.”

Despite initially being classified only in the defensive backs category, fans, experts and NFL decision-makers were able to see Travis Hunter show his abilities on both sides of the ball.

