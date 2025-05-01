Nick Brooks arrest: Texas OL booked for DWI while heading to a strip club

On Sunday, Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Nick Brooks was arrested and charged with a DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) in Austin. According to reports, this was due to the player failing a field sobriety test after admitting to smoking a marijuana vape pen before driving.
More information about his arrest has been revealed via Fox News.
"Texas Longhorns football player Nick Brooks told an officer that he was coming from a 21 and up club on West 6th that 'makes exceptions for UT football players' before he was arrested for DWI, documents show."
Brooks was reportedly traveling to a strip club for people over 21. While he is 18 years old, he told the police that the club in question "relaxes" the age rules for those part of the Longhorns football team.
Additionally, the charges surrounding Brooks' arrest could be more serious than originally thought, as a local attorney told Fox News in Austin:
"If you have a vape pen, and it's got any type of THC compound in it, chances are that could potentially be a felony charge."
What has the Texas Longhorns said about the arrest of Nick Brooks?
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has given a statement on the arrest of Brooks, which read:
"We're aware of the situation with Nick Brooks, have talked with him, and are gathering information. We will continue to monitor the legal process and address this situation within the team at the appropriate time.”
Brooks is part of the 2025 recruitment class for the Longhorns, so he has not made an official start for the program yet. He played high school football in Georgia and was ranked as the 29th-best offensive tackle in his class by 247Sports.com.
He is seen as the best offensive lineman in the Longhorns' Class of 2025 and could make some appearances this season.
