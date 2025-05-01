Nick Brooks arrest: Texas OL booked for DWI while heading to a strip club

On Sunday, Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Nick Brooks was arrested and charged with a DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) in Austin. According to reports, this was due to the player failing a field sobriety test after admitting to smoking a marijuana vape pen before driving.

Ad

More information about his arrest has been revealed via Fox News.

"Texas Longhorns football player Nick Brooks told an officer that he was coming from a 21 and up club on West 6th that 'makes exceptions for UT football players' before he was arrested for DWI, documents show."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Brooks was reportedly traveling to a strip club for people over 21. While he is 18 years old, he told the police that the club in question "relaxes" the age rules for those part of the Longhorns football team.

Additionally, the charges surrounding Brooks' arrest could be more serious than originally thought, as a local attorney told Fox News in Austin:

"If you have a vape pen, and it's got any type of THC compound in it, chances are that could potentially be a felony charge."

Ad

What has the Texas Longhorns said about the arrest of Nick Brooks?

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has given a statement on the arrest of Brooks, which read:

"We're aware of the situation with Nick Brooks, have talked with him, and are gathering information. We will continue to monitor the legal process and address this situation within the team at the appropriate time.”

Ad

Brooks is part of the 2025 recruitment class for the Longhorns, so he has not made an official start for the program yet. He played high school football in Georgia and was ranked as the 29th-best offensive tackle in his class by 247Sports.com.

He is seen as the best offensive lineman in the Longhorns' Class of 2025 and could make some appearances this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.