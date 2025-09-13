Nick Saban has a 5-word reaction to Pat McAfee's instigating jibe at Alabama while calling Wisconsin favorites over Kalen DeBoer's team

No. 19 Alabama (1-1) welcomes Wisconsin (2-0) to Tuscaloosa this weekend in one of the early SEC-Big Ten clashes of the season. The two teams met in Madison last season, where the Crimson Tide won.Kalen DeBoer's team is set to enter the game as favorites once again this season. Nonetheless, Pat McAfee is giving the Badgers a chance to get something out of the game at the Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.In his appearance on the Week 3 College GameDay show in Knoxville, the analyst instigated the jibe in the presence of former Alabama coach Nick Saban, who's now a GameDay crew member. McAfee: &quot;Wisconsin might go and beat the hell out of 'Bama.&quot;Saban had a befitting response: &quot;I wouldn't bet on it.&quot;Alabama lost its season opener against Florida State despite entering the game as a 14-point favorite. While the Crimson Tide blew out LA-Monroe 73-0 last week, McAfee sees the likelihood of the Badgers handing them their second defeat.Wisconsin, on the other hand, has a lot to prove in 2025 after suffering its first losing season since 2001 last year.Kalen DeBoer discloses what Alabama expects against WisconsinThe Week 2 win against LA-Monroe shifted Alabama's momentum following the opening day disappointment. However, the game against Wisconsin is expected to be a different challenge. Kalen DeBoer analyzed what his team expects from the Badgers in his press conference session on Monday.“I think there’s a little more carryover with their defense just because it’s the same coordinator,” DeBoer said. “You know you’re going to get a physical team. Typical Wisconsin. A lot of pride in who they are and what their identity is. And that showed up in the first two games.“When it comes to the run game, it's just kind of rock solid, keeping things under wraps, be it 60 or 70 yards total in rushing over two games. They do what they do and they got to do it with great technique and always. Balanced offense, with the run game setting up the play action and the shots.”After missing out on the College Football Playoff last season, DeBoer is aiming to win the heart of the Tuscaloosa fanbase in 2025. While the season started on a disappointing note, the coach is looking to get things back on track for the rest of the year.With its remaining schedule, Alabama has good chances of making the playoffs. However, a loss to Wisconsin on Saturday can essentially knock them out of any contention.