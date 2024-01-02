“Nick Saban is a cry baby” - CFB world roasts Alabama HC as he drops opinion on CFP expansion

Nick Saban believes that expanding the playoffs next year will mean more meaningless bowl games. It's difficult to disagree with the coach, as we have seen how even the New Year's Six Bowls have suffered heavily from players opting out to play them.

The quote by the coach was shared by college football insider Brett McMurphy on X.

Nick Saban said w/playoff expanding “the more it minimizes bowl games. One of the great traditions of college football for many years was if you had a great season, you got to go to a bowl game. It's great for the players. They got a lot of positive reinforcement. Maybe you didn't win a championship but you had a good team. It was great for the fan base. As soon as we started having playoffs, this is new & I'm not complaining about that, it started to minimize the importance of bowl games. The more we expand the playoffs, which I'm not against, I'm for, it minimizes the importance of bowl games”

A fan pointed out that it wasn't the playoffs that were making bowls irrelevant but the expansion of the number of bowl games.

Another fan's reaction:

Some fans think that must-bowl games weren't "important" anyway.

Others believe the playoffs don't work because it's more about Showbiz than sport.

A fan seems happy to see the bowl era come to an end next year, as he thinks the NCAA is "rewarding mediocrity" at the moment:

A fan seems to think Nick Saban was politicking his way out of hot water with his comment.

Others thought the bowl games should give players more incentive to show up.

Another fan pointed out that the new playoff games will probably be bowls, too.

A fan thinks the rules for being invited to a bowl game must be changed.

What are the odds for Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl?

Nick Saban's Crimson Tide will try to advance to the national championship game as they face the Michigan Wolverines. The bookies have the top-ranked Wolverines as 2-point favorites in what's predicted to be a really close encounter.