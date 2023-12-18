Nick Saban is known for his success as the coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. But apart from being a great football coach, he is also an excellent family man who spends time and makes memories with his loved ones. Over the years, we've heard of many Saban family tales that fans reminisce about with a warm smile on their face. But remember when Saban injured himself while having fun with his granddaughter?

Back in 2020, Nick Saban was having fun racing around with his granddaughter, who was on a scooter. The Alabama coach was driving a small car and was having a great time making memories with his granddaughter. But at one point, Saban lost control of the car and flipped it. While the car was totaled, according to him, he escaped with minor injuries.

"We were racing last night and I ran off the driveway and flipped my little car. No big injury, but I wrecked", Saban said.

This little incident did not have a big impact on Alabama's campaign that season, thankfully. Nick Saban and his team went on to compile a 13-0 undefeated season, winning the SEC Championship as well as the national championship game.

This win was Saban's sixth national title with the Crimson Tide. He will be looking to make it seven this season by defeating Michigan in the CFP semifinal as the next checkpoint to glory.

Nick Saban and his team hired former Michigan assistant coach George Helow

Ahead of the CFP Rose Bowl game against the Wolverines, the Crimson Tide made an interesting staff move by hiring former Michigan coach George Helow. Helow was the linebackers coach in Jim Harbaugh's staff in 2021 and 2022.

He and the Wolverines parted ways ahead of this season, as the Wolverines brought back Chris Partridge after three seasons with Ole Miss.

Helow took a hiatus from coaching this season and will now help the Crimson Tide in their linebackers department. However, Michigan fans were not happy with this move, calling it 'legalized cheating' to put Alabama in a favorable position over Jim Harbaugh's undefeated team.

But Helow has experience working under Nick Saban as a defensive intern back in 2012. So it will be interesting to see what his experience can contribute to the team now.

