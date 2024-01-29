Nick Saban effect: How former Alabama HC's retirement caused a whole domino effect in the CFB world

Nick Saban made the decision to retire from coaching after 28 seasons at the collegiate level, including 17 with the Alabama Crimson Tide, earlier this month.

"Nick Saban is retiring, sources tell ESPN. He won six national titles at Alabama."

While Saban's retirement came as a shock to many, it also set off a domino effect in college football.

Two days after his retirement announcement, on Jan. 12, the Florida State Seminoles gave Mike Norvell an eight-year contract extension worth more than $10 million per year amid rumors linking him to Alabama. He was previously set to earn $7.3 million in 2024.

On the same day, Kalen DeBoer accepted the position as the next coach of the Crimson Tide, leaving the Washington Huskies. He was set to make $4.2 million in 2024, but his new contract is expected to exceed $10 million annually.

The following day, on Jan. 13, the Texas Longhorns also made a move to give their coach, Steve Sarkisian, a raise to bring his pay in line with that of the top coaches. He received a four-year extension that's expected to take his salary to nearly $10 million per year after he was set to earn around $4 million less in 2024.

On Jan. 14, the Huskies replaced DeBoer, hiring Arizona Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch. He was set to earn $3.4 million with the Wildcats but will earn $7.75 million in 2024. Two days later, Arizona hired San Jose State Spartans coach Brent Brennan. He will earn $2.7 million in 2024 after earning under $2 million last season.

Five days later, on Jan. 21, the last domino fell, as the Spartans hired Ken Niumatalolo. He spent 15 seasons as the coach of the Navy Midshipmen before serving as the UCLA Bruins' director of leadership in 2023. His contract details are not available, though.

How did Nick Saban fare in his collegiate coaching career?

The legendary Nick Saban is widely considered the greatest college football coach of all time.

He led the Toledo Rockets for one season, the Michigan State Spartans for five , the LSU Tigers for five and the Alabama Crimson Tide for the last 17 seasons of his career.

Saban compiled a 297-71-1 record during his collegiate coaching career, winning an NCAA record seven national titles.