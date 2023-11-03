Nick Saban eye: Why was Alabama HC's eye bloodshot prior to LSU game?

Nick Saban is the most decorated coach in college football right now. So, everything he says or does naturally becomes a talking point, especially if he turns up to a talk show with a bloodshot eye.

When Saban came to make an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," his right eye looked red. The Alabama coach addressed the issue as his team continued its preparation for Week 10.

So, what happened to the Saban's eye? Here is what Saban said as we build up to the Crimson Tide's crunch game against the LSU Tigers.

Why were Nick Saban's eyes red?

Saban made his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" with a bloodshot eye. When asked about it, the Alabama Crimson Tide coach revealed the reason behind it. And honestly, it is the most Nick Saban reason the fans will ever hear.

"(The doctor) said, ‘You know, you can get this from yelling?’" Saban told show host Pat McAfee. "He says, ‘You got it from yelling. There’s nothing wrong with you. You just got it from yelling. So you busted a blood vessel in your eye from yelling too much.’ Probably because the players are talking to each other on the field. That’s probably the reason."

The Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) face the LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1) on Saturday in their first appearance after an open weekend. Both are ranked teams in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, with Alabama at No. 8 and LSU at No. 14.

The Week 10 encounter has the potential of deciding the SEC West or at least giving a more precise picture as we advance. Can Alabama get over the LSU hurdle?

Nick Saban ready for crunch LSU matchup

Nick Saban and Alabama are in a great position in the SEC West. They sit at the top of the conference with a 7-1 overall record and look set to book their place in the SEC championship game with the Georgia Bulldogs. But before that, they have some hurdles to cross.

LSU is the first such hurdle, and Alabama needs to cross it at any cost. The Tigers are on the Crimson Tide's heel, and a win would give Nick Saban's team some breathing space. Alabama has shown frailty this season, but the school can't let the Tigers gain even a bit of advantage, as that will make it difficult to catch up.