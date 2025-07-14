"Nick Saban to Florida confirmed" "Mrs Terry won't let him" - CFB fans lose their minds over ex-Alabama HC's unretirement rumors

College football fans are going nuts over the rumor that Nick Saban could return to coaching soon. According to On3, Greg McElroy suggests that someone "in the know" believes Saban could be gearing up for a return to coaching.

This sparked a plethora of reactions from Saban on X.

"He isn't coming back... lol nobody can afford him," a fan said.

"He's going back to LSU," a fan predicted.

"All that recruiting he been doing for bama he still itching to coach," another fan said.

"College football is better with Nick Saban coaching. I would love to see him go to a non-blueblood and build them into a power," another fan claimed.

Saban is one of the most beloved and most successful football coaches in college football history. The seven-time national championship is a huge reason Alabama has become the powerhouse program it is today.

In January 2024, Saban announced his retirement. He has been working as a broadcast analyst for ESPN since. However, if the rumors are to be believed, he could leave the analyst desk to return to the sidelines.

Is Nick Saban on his way back to college football?

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Nick Saban decided to walk away from college football partly due to changes in college football like the transfer portal, recruiting and NIL.

After a year removed from the sport, however, Saban may no longer be able to stay away from the game he's always loved. Of course, if he does decide to return to coaching, it will be interesting to see where the legendary coach ends up.

His spot with Alabama has since been taken by Kalen DeBoer. The former Alabama and LSU legend would certainly have no shortage of suitors.

If the rumors turn out to ultimately not be true, Saban is still slated to join the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The official induction ceremony is slated to take place on December 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada, later this year.

