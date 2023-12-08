Pat McAfee riled up a lot of Georgia fans last week and Nick Saban has given his nod. The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach appeared on the Pat McAfee Show after clinching the SEC title and a place in the playoffs. He talked about the way McAfee boldly predicted the title game for Alabama on College GameDay.

The College GameDay program went to the Georgia World Congress Center for the SEC title game between the Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. McAfee, while making the pick for the day, sang a Georgia fan song with the Bulldogs fans. Then, he immediately went on to pick Alabama as the winner of the game.

“They showed me what you did before the game when you made your pick. I mean, you have to be crazy to do something like that,” Nick Saban said on the Pat McAfee Show.

The West Virginia alumnus said in response that he believed in Saban's team against the two-time defending national champions Georgia Bulldogs. The Alabama HC was all thankful for the faith McAfee showed in the Crimson Tide.

Alabama had a difficult time adjusting to the post-Bryce Young era for most of the 2023 season. But they managed to get the results when it mattered and found their groove in the SEC championship game, just like the Pat McAfee prediction.

Nick Saban and Alabama stop the Georgia juggernaut

Georgia has been flawless for the last three years. They won a national championship title in the 2021 season and repeated the feat again in 2022.

Furthermore, until the SEC championship game against Alabama, it looked like they would become the first team to win it three years in a row since the University of Minnesota did it from 1934-36. But Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide had other ideas.

Jalen Milroe, who has filled the shoes of Bryce Young in Alabama, threw 192 passing yards and two TDs to lead the Crimson Tide to a win. Georgia lost 24-27 and subsequently got knocked out of the college football playoffs race.

Alabama will next face another undefeated team in the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl for a place in the College football national championship game later this month. Can Saban lead his team to a seventh national title under him?