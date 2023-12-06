"Nick Saban is the Godfather" - Paul Finebaum enshrines Alabama HC with GOAT status while reacting to Deion Sanders' recent judgment 

Football legend Deion Sanders said on Monday that Alabama vaulted ahead of Florida State, leaving the Seminoles out of the College Football Playoff, because the selection committee made an entertainment and business decision. And ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum agreed, given Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's legendary status, later on Monday.

Finebaum acknowledged that the committee's decision on Sunday was complex but ultimately echoed Sanders' point that college football is a business and entertainment industry.

“I think there was partial truth in what (Sanders) said,” Finebaum said on ESPN's "Get Up." “Nick Saban is the Godfather. He’s the GOAT."

On the "Dan Le Batard Show" on YouTube on Monday, Sanders said:

“I can't be upset. We're recruiting against those guys. You got to understand that this is business now. And this is entertainment, but this is business. So, there's no way you're going to leave Coach Saban in Alabama out of a playoff.”

Finebaum said that, 52 weeks earlier, Alabama Crimson Tide was ranked No. 5 and did not make the playoff, and Saban actively campaigned for them to do so.

Fourth-ranked Florida State (13-0) will play sixth-ranked Georgia (12-1), which won the last two national titles and had been the top-ranked team all season, in the Orange Bowl instead of participating in the playoff.

Fifth-ranked Alabama (12-1), which knocked off Georgia 27-24 for the Southeastern Conference championship on Saturday, faces top-ranked Michigan (13-0) in a CFP semifinal in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith's humorous spat over Florida State's playoff snub

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith last week made a powerful argument that allowing Florida State, without its star quarterback, Jordan Travis, into the CFP could lead to a similar outcome as last year's TCU 65-7 blowout loss to Georgia.

Despite people's anger towards the CFP committee's decision to select Alabama and Texas over FSU, Paul Finebaum highlighted that Smith presented the most convincing justification for the decision.

Finebaum said that he's heard negative reactions such as "unfathomable," "sad day in the sport" and "travesty," but he said the decision is not just everyone's fault. Although Finebaum supported the decision, he comically noted that Smith was to blame for the Seminoles' omission during a "First Take" appearance with him.

"The fault lies with Stephen A. Smith and the reason for that, of all the commentators, the person who made the most compelling point in America is Stephen A., Finebaum said. “And when he said right here last week, 'We don't wanna see TCU back in the championship game losing 65-7,' I believe very strongly those 13 members of the committee took notice and reacted."

Smith agreed, "I'll take that," acknowledging that of all the commentators, he made the most compelling point. This should be considered by Florida State fans who are infuriated about the situation, Smith said.