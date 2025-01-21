Nick Saban goes big with $300000 donation at CFP national championship game

Nick Saban made a big donation at the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday night. On “College GameDay” at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Saban made a heartfelt gesture during the game.

During the second quarter of the national championship showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame, Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, made a generous contribution to education. The Sabans donated $300,000 to the CFP Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers initiative.

This is another milestone in their ongoing commitment to supporting educators. The CFP Foundation's Extra Yard for Teachers initiative has already made a significant impact, raising $80 million for education that benefits 60,000 schools nationwide.

Nick and Terry Saban have been involved in charitable causes over the years with the Nick's Kid Foundation. During their years in Tuscaloosa, the foundation donated nearly $14 million to deserving organizations and causes across Alabama and the Southeast.

Nick Saban raises concerns about the future of college football

Nick Saban once again called for changes to the current NIL system ahead of the CFP national championship game on Monday. The former Alabama coach has been an advocate for a more sustainable athlete compensation system in college sports.

In his appearance on the special edition of “College GameDay” for the national title game, Saban shared his perspective on the challenges of an unregulated NIL landscape, emphasizing the need for structure and oversight to maintain fairness in collegiate athletics.

“The people out there need to know this model is unsustainable,” Saban said (via Athlon Sports). “It’s not good for players. People in Congress--I don’t care who has to get off their butt and do something.

“Players need to get compensated, no doubt. But it has to be done in a way where, in some kind of way, (there is) competitive balance. Every school has the same thing. One school can’t spend $30 million for players while another school spends $3 million.”

Since retiring last year, Nick Saban has been a vocal critic of the current state of college athletics. He took his concerns to Capitol Hill last March, participating in a congressional roundtable where he advocated for reforms to address the challenges posed by the evolving NIL landscape.

