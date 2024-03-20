Nick Saban once had hilarious reaction to receiving call from daughter Kristen Saban in the middle of an interview - “One person that calls a lot”

Legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban was known not only for his immense success on the field but also for his wry sense of humor during media sessions.

Saban once had a funny moment when his daughter, Kristen Saban, called him during an interview. He playfully mocked Kristen, who is a die-hard fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

While discussing his team's philosophy of only recruiting players who would make a positive impact, Saban's phone started ringing loudly.

“You should also probably guess who's calling,” Saban told reporters.

When asked about the caller's identity, Saban hilariously dropped a hint, saying that the person frequently contacts him.

“There's one person that calls a lot in my family. She is a female,” he said.

Without missing a beat, one of the reporters in the room correctly guessed that it was Saban's daughter, Kristen.

This lighthearted moment was just one of many examples of Nick Saban's quick wit and playful banter with the media during his golden coaching periods.

How Kristen's family reacted to the news of Nick Saban's retirement

In January, the football world was rocked by the sudden retirement of legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban after six championships over his 17 seasons with the team, leaving a lasting legacy that will be hard to match. But for his daughter, Kristen Saban Setas, the retirement was bittersweet.

In an interview with WVTM 13 sports director Ryan Hennessy, Kristen opened up about her family's reaction to Saban's retirement.

"It was sad, but I think we are at peace with it now," Setas said.

Setas also talked about what it was like when the Saban family first arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007.

"I don't think I knew what to expect when we came in the day we flew in," she said.

According to Setas, her dad started playing more golf and making new friends just weeks into retirement.

"He said we got to go play golf, and I am making some new friends down here," Setas said.

While Saban may no longer be on the sidelines, his impact on Alabama football will be felt for years to come.

