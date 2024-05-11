Nick Saban has honest take on Alabama's position going into the 2024 season without him

The Alabama reigns have transferred from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer. The former Washington HC has quickly won the hearts of the Alabama fandom and is also trusted by his predecessor. But does he think the new Kalen DeBoer-led squad is capable of winning a national championship?

When Joe Goodman asked about the future of the team, Saban, analytically presented his answer at the pro-am of the Regions Tradition.

“I haven’t thought about that yet,” Saban said according to Joe Goodman via AL.com. “I’m going to need to do a little research on that, but there’s going to be a lot of good teams and it’s interesting right now to try and figure out who’s who because of the movement of players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Until that all settles down, and you know who’s going to exactly be on what team, and then you can make a little better judgment.”

New Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer has shown a lot of trust and confidence in his roster, which is filled with talented players like Jalen Milroe, Keon Sabb, Domani Jackson, etc.

Additionally, Nick Saban has now fully transitioned into the role of a college football analyst, which could explain the type of answer he gave.

Nick Saban details what he misses the most while being retired

The former Alabama HC attended the annual Regions Traditions Pro-Am tournament on Wednesday. The event was held at the Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham.

The seven-time national champion spoke to the reporters and at the end shared a heartwarming moment with them.

"How are we doing? Good to see you guys. Can't tell you how much I missed y'all," Saban said. "Really the only reason I came here was to see y'all.”

Expand Tweet

The reporters and media are not the only entities that Nick Saban misses. In fact, despite his retirement, he has not cut himself off from the world of college football. Apart from missing engaging with the media, he said that he misses relationships with his players.

“Relationships with players,” Nick Saban said. “I actually played golf with Mark Ingram and Tua [Tagovailoa], had them up on Monday. Those relationships you have with players, man. There’s nothing that beats that. But we care about them all, so we continue with the relationships.”

Despite missing connections with his students, he has kept himself busy with golf. He is also spending time with his family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback