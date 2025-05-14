Nick Saban, Kirby Smart and Kalen DeBoer seen at Regions Tradition on the golf course

It is deep in the offseason, and as a result, many members of the college football community, like Kalen DeBoer, Kirby Smart, and Nick Saban, can enjoy playing golf. The Regions Traditions golf tournament began on Wednesday, featuring all three current and former college football head coaches. The event is presented by the Coca-Cola Drummond Company Celebrity Pro-Am.

The event started early on Wednesday morning, and as a result, many clips of various celebrities started to circle online. A clip of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was posted on X by The Next Round.

"Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey teeing off at the Regions Tradition."

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban was also seen on the driving range, practicing his game.

"Saban still getting mileage out of the straw hat, even in retirement."

Another fun clip was posted on X on Wednesday morning of Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer interacting with NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. In the clip, Barkley welcomes DeBoer to Alabama and tells him how good a program he thinks he has.

"'I can’t say this loud…you have a great program.' Charles Barkley meets Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer for the first time."

Kalen DeBoer speaks about not losing any players in the spring portal

While at the Regions Traditions golf event on Wednesday, Kalen DeBoer had a media appearance before he got started on the course. He spoke about his excitement that the Crimson Tide did not lose any players in the spring transfer window.

"The brotherhood I think is really important. The chemistry, it starts with our staff, they feel that. It's good alignment and it goes down to each position group and the guys within those rooms. I'm excited that continuity can exist. We really didn't have any issues, any guys at all that even came forward where we had to feel like we were fighting to keep them."

Heading into the 2025 college football season, head coach Kalen DeBoer will be hoping he can improve in his second season leading the Alabama Crimson Tide. His first as head coach was not bad as he led the team to a 9-4 record. However, it was disappointing by the team's standard set by former head coach Nick Saban.

2024 was the first season since 2007 where the Crimson Tide had less than 10 wins. So, DeBoer will be hoping to get back to the top of the SEC with an improved 2025 season.

