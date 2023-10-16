Nick Saban doesn't usually compliment his players in public, let alone an opposition one. But he made an exception for Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson after Alabama's Week 7 win.

The Crimson Tide kept their winning run going despite a late charge by the Razorbacks on Saturday. In that process, the Arkansas QB made a play that even Saban couldn't believe his eyes while watching. And that warranted the biggest compliment from the legendary coach.

So what did Nick Saban have to say about Jefferson, who, almost single-handedly, gave the Crimson Tide a run for their money?

Nick Saban can't believe KJ Jefferson made that play

It was the fourth quarter of the game, and the Arkansas Razorbacks had the ball on the Alabama 37-yard line. KJ Jefferson held the ball to find a receiver down the field on 2nd and 10 when the pocket suddenly collapsed.

The Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold held him, and it looked like a definite sack. But Jefferson flung Arnold off and threw the ball for a first down and more. And Nick Saban couldn't help but compliment the quarterback on the play.

“When a QB can make a major college football player and sling him off like a gnat on a cow’s a*s. That’s one of the most impressive plays I’ve seen,” Saban said in the post-game press conference.

Jefferson almost stopped the Crimson Tide from rolling as his team came from 21-6 behind to make a game out of the clash that was going Alabama's way. Saban's boys ultimately held on to prevail 24-21, but the Razorbacks showed the college football world that they mean business. And the most significant contributor to that was the quarterback himself.

Alabama sees off late Arkansas charge

Alabama was comfortable at halftime with a 21-6 lead, with the Arkansas offense dead stuck in its tracks. It looked like an easy win, but KJ Jefferson came out for the second half with a renewed determination to change things for his team.

Jefferson threw for 150 passing yards in the game and two passing touchdowns to lead the Razorbacks back into the game. He also rushed for 26 yards on foot. The Alabama defense ultimately managed to keep Jefferson at bay as the Crimson Tide won 24-21. And Nick Saban heaved a sigh of relief.

Arkansas fell to a 2-5 record, while Alabama tightened its hold on SEC West with a 6-1 record. Will Saban be able to iron out his offense before the all-important game against the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 8? As for Arkansas, can KJ Jefferson snap his team out of a losing streak when they meet the Florida Gators?