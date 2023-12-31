"Nick Saban has lucked into a lot of titles": James Yorder drops bold verdict on Alabama HC's legacy in college football

The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is widely seen as one of, if not the, greatest head coach in college football history.

In his illustrious career, Saban has won seven national championships. Six of these have been with the Crimson Tide, and his first was with the LSU Tigers.

Saban is one of the best. But not everyone shares this sentiment. One person who does not is James Yoder. He is the founder of Chat Sports and is the host of the Michigan Football Report. He posted this on X, which was then picked up by the Epic CFB Instagram page:

“Nick Saban has lucked into a lot of titles"

Yoder says that Saban had not won his six national championships with Alabama solely on talent. He believes that the celebrated HC was lucky as the Crimson Tide did not face certain teams in their journey to the title.

The Epic CFB post expands this idea, by listing the six Saban championship wins and pointing out some of the big reasons for those results. None of these reasons featured the way the Crimson Tide played in their championship-winning seasons.

The featured factors included “Colt McCoy getting hurt” in the 2009 national championship game and the 2020 season being affected by Covid among others.

Some of these reasons do have credibility. For example, going back to the 2009 championship game against the Longhorns, the Crimson Tide injured Texas quarterback Colt McCoy early in the game. Without McCoy, the Texas offense had to quickly change their plans, and could not keep up with the Crimson Tide offense.

But, one could think that this downplaying of Saban's winning teams is in response to something else happening in a few days.

The Rose Bowl: Michigan vs Alabama

James Yoder is a Michigan Wolverines reporter and a Wolverines fan. On Monday, his favorite team will face Saban's Crimson Tide for a place in the national championship final.

One could say that he is playing mind games, by denying that the other team wins fairly, and all of their prior success is down to luck.

On Monday night, Yoder will see if Nick Saban and Alabama win solely because of luck.

