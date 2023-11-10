Nick Saban makes a bold statement on "Jalen Milroe's running ability and arm talent" ahead of a blockbuster clash in Week 11

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has had quite the roller coaster ride this season. After beginning the 2023 campaign on a mediocre level and being benched, Milroe showcased drastic improvement in his performance, which eventually led to coach Saban putting his faith in the 20-year-old.

During a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, McAfee talked about Milroe's incredible athletic speed and agility in the running game against LSU while possessing an accurate passing arm. Coach Saban then discussed how Milroe adapts to opposing defenses on the field using a combination of running and passing talent, depending on their play style.

"I think that what we're trying to do with Jalen and where he's really improved is having a singular focus on the next play," Saban said. "And when I consistently talk about him is focus on the next play. Next play might be the one that makes the difference in the game. So don't worry about what happened in the last play."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"We wanna take what the defense gives. So in certain cases, his running ability is going to be a factor for us and we wanna utilise that the best that we can. And in other cases, you know the skilled guys that we have and the arm talent that he has is something we can take advantage of. So it's kind of a combination of both moving forward," Saban added.

Expand Tweet

Jalen Milroe has put up impressive statistics in his debut season as the starting quarterback of the Alabama Crimson Tide. So far, he has recorded 1,836 passing yards and 13 TD passes. Moreover, he also rushed for 297 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jalen Milroe made an impression with his dual-threat game against LSU in week 10

Last weekend, Nick Saban and his team got one step closer to making the playoffs. The Crimson Tide defeated LSU 42-28, with Jalen Milroe demonstrating his consistency on the field.

Expand Tweet

During the game, Jalen Milroe put up 219 passing yards but failed to record a TD pass. However, his running game was on point, as he utilized his mobility and pace with Alabama's offense to record 155 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Next, Alabama battles it out with the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 11. Can Milroe continue to impress?