Nick Saban makes his stance crystal clear on National Championship game between Ohio State & Notre Dame held in Georgia

The national championship game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes will be held Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. While there have been discussions about playing the national championship game at the stadium of the better seed in the College Football Playoff, not everyone supports that proposed change.

While appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," seven-time national championship coach and current co-host of "College GameDay" Nick Saban discussed his belief that the national championship game should always be played in bowl sites instead of at one of the team's stadiums.

"I think these games should always be played at bowl sites. That's because bowl sites have the facilities because they're used to accommodating teams," Saban said.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

These are parts of the discussion that many fans are not considering for this conversation.

When did the national championship game begin being played in neutral sites?

The national championship game has been happening since the 1998 college football season and the first game was between the Florida State Seminoles and the Tennessee Volunteers. This game saw the undefeated Vols secure a 23-16 win over the Seminoles in the Fiesta Bowl, which was played in Tempe, Arizona.

This marked the inaugural season of the BCS (Bowl Championship Series) and this game consistently has been played at a neutral location.

Which team has the advantage for the 2025 National Championship Game?

The 2025 National Championship Game is expected to be an exciting matchup, but the Ohio State Buckeyes have a significant advantage despite the decrease in the spread since the sportsbooks opened the line. Ohio State opened this game with a 9.5-point spread and has since seen it go to an 8.5-point spread.

With the injuries across the Notre Dame offensive line, the Buckeyes defensive line should have a bit of an advantage with the likes of Jack Sawyer on the defensive line applying pressure to Riley Leonard.

Ohio State should certainly have the advantage, as this is their third national championship game since the College Football Playoff began in 2015. The odds suggest that the Buckeyes should control this game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.