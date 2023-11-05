"Nick Saban put you on the map and he'll take you off" - Alabama HC's daughter Kristen Saban takes a shot at LSU after Week 10 success

Kristen Saban is all hyped up after the Alabama Crimson Tide solidified their hold on the SEC West. The Tide was up against rival LSU Tigers and fans know how Nick Saban and his boys treat their rivals. Well, his daughter Kristen isn't very far behind her father in that regard.

As Alabama ran victors in the crucial week 10 matchup, Kristen took the opportunity to fire some shots at the Tigers. And she didn't hold back one bit, even though LSU is her father's former employer. Maybe that is what actually fueled her to say what she said after the win.

Kristen Saban fires shots at LSU after Alabama win

Kristen Saban took to Instagram to post some pictures from the Alabama Crimson Tide Week 10 game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. And while she was at it, she took the opportunity to fire some shots at the opponents of the day, the LSU Tigers.

"Nick put you on the map and he'll take you off," Kristen said in the caption of the photo carousel.

Well, Nick Saban did put LSU on the map with his first national championship title in 2003, coming with the Tigers. Kristen is probably referring to that. No doubt, the winners take the bragging rights home and Alabama did win the game.

Nick Saban and Alabama tighten their hold on SEC West

Nick Saban and Alabama came into Week 10 with a sole purpose: tightening their grip on the SEC West. And what better way to do that than by slaying a direct rival in the best way possible? And the Tide did exactly that when they took on LSU.

The Tigers did resist till halftime, keeping the score tied 21-21 going into the break. But Alabama QB Jalen Milroe was in another mood on Saturday.

He threw for 219 passing yards in the game. But his real weapon was his ground game, as the QB piled up four rushing touchdowns with 155 rushing yards to his name. What a game he had and what a game Alabama had as they ran 42-28 winners in the end.