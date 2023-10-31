Nick Saban receives happy birthday wishes from all parts of CFB arena, with Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin posting his appreciation on social media 

Nick Saban has achieved everything in the college football world. There aren't many head coaches who can boast of having won seven national titles and leading a program like the Tide for such a long time. At this point, Coach Saban's admirers transcend rivalries among the programs.

The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach turned 72 on Tuesday, and the college football world wished him a happy birthday. Leading the initiative was the Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who posted a sweet birthday wish through social media.

So how did Kiffin wish Saban happy birthday, and what did he say about the CFB legend as he turned 72?

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin wishes the GOAT Nick Saban a happy birthday

Kiffin might be a conference rival of Coach Saban, but that doesn't mean that he can't admire the GOAT of college football coaching. The Ole Miss Rebels head coach took the initiative to post a message on X and thanked Saban for his contributions to the Alabama Crimson Tide football program.

"Happy birthday to the GOAT. We appreciate you for everything. Have a great one," Kiffin wrote while tagging the Tide official account.

Saban will be worried about Alabama's crucial Week 10 game this weekend, but his fans are there to celebrate him. Saban's team knows what he wants as a birthday gift- a win against the LSU Tigers. While the Alabama players are busy preparing for the game on Saturday, fans wish Saban a happy birthday in huge numbers on and off social media.

Nick Saban wants a victory over LSU for his birthday gift

When Jalen Milroe was asked what Saban would want as his birthday present, he told the reporters that the team knew the legendary coach wanted a win against LSU. The Alabama QB also said that while the head coach is getting old, his spirit is still young. That is how coach Saban is built. All he has cared about since taking over the Crimson Tide nation is winning week in and week out, which is why his teams have been so competitive till the end.

While he can work as long as he wants with Alabama, Saban will sooner or later hang up his whistle to give more time to his family. But before that happens, he would get some more trophies. Going out on a high after dethroning the Georgia Bulldogs might appeal to him, and his players would surely not want to disappoint him, starting with the LSU week.