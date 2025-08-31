Nick Saban reveals biggest strength of Bill Belichick before 6X SB champ makes college debut against TCU in Week 1

Patriots legend and 6X Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick will make his college debut on Monday night when he takes to the field for the Week 1 game against TCU. After his unceremonious exit from New England, the veteran coach accepted the UNC offer that pays him $50 million over the next five years. His arrival at Chapel Hill happened with great fanfare and adequate controversies due to his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. While there have been concerns over Belichick's adaptability to the college setup, veteran coach and former Alabama HC Nick Saban claims Belichick would be a great success for UNC as a program.Saban was speaking at the College GameDay station on Saturday ahead of the Texas vs Ohio State blockbuster. He reiterated his support for Belichick and added that it would be the players that would benefit the most by playing under him.“I think it is going to work. But I think, you know, seventy new players on the roster, and you know, building strength as a coach, to me, is developing players,” Saban said to his panelists while sharing Belichick's unique skill sets on Saturday. “You know how you engage and inspire them, how you influence them, how you impact their development to improve. and it's very different. It's very difficult to do when you have that many new players in this sort of time to get ready for a season and get ready for a game, he's going to have success at North Carolina,” Saban added.Earlier this month, Belichick's GM at UNC, Michael Lombardi, shared a similar view on the veteran coach and explained that it was all a new setup for him. He basically pointed out the major differences between NFL and college football and potential challenges in the path.Tom Brady is all in for the support of Bill BelichickThe 7X Super Bowl champ's association with Belichick is viewed as one of the greatest duos in the history of the sport. All that two years of grind in the same franchise reaped them six titles and turned the Patriots into a dynasty. Earlier this month, the former QB was speaking to Joel Klatt on his show. He mentioned that UNC students were lucky to have a coach like Belichick.&quot;What they're gonna get is, obviously, the most prepared, the most hardworking coach that I'd ever been around. &quot;If you go to that school, you will be prepared to play at the next level,” Belichick said per CBS Sports.Belichick will be under the radar of college football fans on Monday night when he takes the field on Monday surrounded by a sea of fans from all sides of the Kennan Memorial stadium. It is expected that he starts the season on a winning note.