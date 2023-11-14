Nick Saban has a reputation for being stern with his players in Alabama. But they also get the warm embrace of a mother in his wife, Terry Saban. And it is especially true for the Crimson Tide defensive end, Terrion Arnold.

Coach Saban has always credited his wife, Miss Terry, for being a big support for him and his team. She also gives him tips on how to handle them during the game if they don't play well. And now, Coach Saban has revealed details about her adorable friendship with Arnold after Alabama bagged the SEC West title.

Here is what Nick Saban said about Terry Saban’s friendship with Terrion Arnold and other players in the Alabama locker room.

“Well, you know her and Terrion are really kind of buddies. I know she sort of texts with him and all that. And you know I kinda get on ‘em. So it's just like kind of raising your children. I’m the guy that's always trying to get them to do right. And she’s the mama who is always trying to make ‘em happy. That's the way it has been for a long time,” Saban said.

Arnold earlier likened Miss Terry to a second mom he got when he arrived in the program. He also said that she cares about every player on the team and does a good job at displaying it. Arnold also praised Coach Saban and his attitude towards his players. So it looks like Nick Saban and Miss Terry have created a family in the Alabama Crimson Tide program. And the players have responded by booking a place in the SEC championship game despite it being a tough year.

Nick Saban eyeing another national title

Nick Saban is one of the most decorated coaches in the college football world with seven national championship titles. He has won six of them with Alabama since 2007. And he might be eyeing another one this year despite his team struggling for most of the season.

The Tide lost a game to the Texas Longhorns very early in the season where they did not have Bryce Young and had to build the team around a new QB in Jalen Milroe. But they kept on grinding the results and are currently 9-1 at the end of week 11 and the SEC West champions. They will be facing the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC title game and have a foot in the playoffs. So whatever Coach Saban is doing with the boys is working.

