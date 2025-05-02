Nick Saban reveals hilarious Donald Trump story about Alabama players' shenanigans at White House: "Lady came out with a Coke"

Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban addressed the students graduating from the University of Alabama's Class of 2025 at Coleman Coliseum on Thursday.

Before making way for US President Donald Trump to address the students, Saban shared a hilarious story from his team’s 2018 White House visit following their 2017 national title win.

Saban reflected on a memorable moment with three team captains in the Oval Office — and a mysterious red button that caught everyone’s attention. He revealed the exchange between Trump and linebacker Rashaan Evans at the Oval Office.

"So I take the three captains into the Oval Office, and the president's really nice to everybody," Saban said. "He’s got this very big, good-looking, auspicious box on his desk that has a red button on top. And one of the players said, 'Is that what you launch the missiles with?' And he said, 'Well, push it and find out.'

"The player said, 'No, I don’t want to do that.' He said, 'Oh, go ahead, go ahead, push it, see what happens, find out.' So Rashaan Evans finally got the guts up, went over, and pushed the red button. Some lady came in with a Coke on a tray."

Donald Trump's tongue-in-cheek attempt to bring back Nick Saban as head coach

After the 2023 season, Nick Saban retired from coaching the Alabama Crimson Tide. He coached there for 17 seasons from 2007 to 2023 and brought immense glory to the program, winning six national championships.

When Donald Trump took center stage, he asked Alabama fans if they would like Saban back as head coach before saying the current coach, Kalen DeBoer, is also good.

“Nick (Saban), what a great coach. Let’s bring him back," Trump said. "No, you have a good coach right now, though. You have a good coach right now.”

In Nick Saban's absence, DeBoer led the program to a 9-4 season, but they missed out on the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Trump knows Alabama has a good football program, but he also appreciated the team's basketball program during his speech. Last season, Trump was at Bryant-Denny Stadium to attend Alabama football's 41-34 win against Georgia on Sept. 28.

