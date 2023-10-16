Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide almost had a scare as they just about held off the Arkansas Razorbacks in week 7 on Saturday. Close calls have really become a staple of Alabama's season so far and they just about get over the line against almost everyone.

This isn't the kind of play the Tide is known for producing under Saban. It has left many fans wondering if Saban's boys switch off when they have an upper hand in a game. And according to an ESPN analyst, that is what seems to have happened with Alabama against the Razorbacks.

The analyst is disappointed with the recent displays put up by Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Nick Saban and Alabama leave an ESPN analyst wanting more from them

Greg McElroy isn't satisfied with what he saw Alabama Crimson Tide Tide do in their week 7 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. According to the former Alabama quarterback, the Tide took their foot off the gas when they thought the game was in the bag. And that gave Arkansas a way in to try and mouth a comeback

“It felt like Alabama collectively kind of exhaled. Like ‘We got it, on to the next. Tennessee’s next week.’ It felt like they exhaled, and then all of the sudden, Arkansas started to find themselves offensively, got into a little bit of a rhythm, next thing you know you’re in a dog fight, Arkansas has got the ball with the opportunity to go the length of the field to potentially win the game,” McElroy said on 'Always College Football' podcast.

The Tide have lost just one game so far this season but have looked out of sorts on multiple occasions. They are still getting used to life without star quarterback Bryce Young, who made his climb to the NFL this offseason. And the offense just doesn't look the same anymore.

Alabama finding it hard to operate offensively

When the Alabama offense goes full throttle, there are very few teams that can try and stop them. But their problems this year stem from the fact that they still haven't found their gears.

Nick Saban had created a team around Bryce Young and it reaped its rewards while he was there. But since his departure to the NFL, the legendary head coach had to go back to the drawing board to refigure everything.

The Tide led the Razorbacks 21-6 at halftime and 24-13 at the end of the third quarter. And suddenly the comeback from Arkansas looked on as the Alabama offense just stalled. Saban's boys managed to scrape through with a 24-21 win in the end but the result could have gone the other way just as easily.

Will Alabama and Nick Saban be able to sort out their problems before they meet the Tennessee Volunteers next week?