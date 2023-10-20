Kristen Saban is rallying Alabama Crimson Tide fans behind her father Nick Saban's message. Alabama will face rivals Tennessee Volunteers in a Week 8 matchup. The Tide is on the top of the SEC West standings, but they don't want to lose this rivalry game.

Coach Saban has given fans a strong message about what he wants from them during the game. And his daughter has reinforced that with a small message of her own. The Sabans are really relying on fans to get through the rivalry weekend.

So what is the message that Kristen Saban and Nick Saban have for the Crimson Tide nation.

Kristen Saban amplifies Nick Saban's message to fans

Nick Saban wants Alabama Crimson Tide fans to help the team by creating momentum against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. He needs the fans to back the team as they don't want to lose their rivalry matchup for the second year in a row.

"You create the momentum of the game by doing what you do, aight, as fans. Don't worry about the players creating it. You create it for them. One time. One time I am asking you to do that," Saban said via Charlie Potter.

Kristen Saban amplified the message through her Instagram Story and added a little of her own. She isn't asking the fans to do anything specific as she knows that the fans understand their role.

"Y'all know what to do," Kristen said on her IG Story

The Tide lost to the Volunteers last season and don't want a repeat of that this time around. And the fans are really invested in this one so this message wasn't exactly needed. But why does Saban want to involve the fans more this time?

Alabama's jittery performances

Alabama hasn't been that dominant this season from the start, though their record might deceive a casual onlooker. They have lost just one game so far, to the Texas Longhorns, but haven't really put up a convincing performance, even in their victories. And Nick Saban doesn't want to take any chances against the Volunteers.

Alabama sits at the top of SEC West with a 6-1 record coming into Week 8. But they barely scraped past the Arkansas Razorbacks after gaining a healthy first half lead. That is the reason that coach Saban wants fans to take the game into their own hands. Will the trick work when the Volunteers roll into Tuscaloosa?