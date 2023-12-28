Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban shares wholesome family pictures from “magical day” at disneyland ft. Miss Terry, Kristen Saban

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have a big day coming up with the college playoffs just days away. But the legendary head coach took some time out for the family and went away to Disneyland. And according to those present with him, the family had a magical time while there.

Coach Saban’s daughter-in-law, Samira Saban, took to Instagram to share some snippets of the family outing. Along with these two, Miss Terry and her daughter, Kristen Saban, were also present in the photos. Son Nicholas, Samira’s husband, can also be seen in the photos.

Here is what Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law, Samira Saban, said while sharing wholesome pictures from the family trip to Disneyland;

“Today was magical,” Samira wrote in the caption.

So the whole Saban family took a trip to Anaheim for a magical experience. But that can't be said for the journey to California, at least not for Kristen. She had shared a photo of herself in a Detroit Lions cap while taking the flight from the city to Los Angeles.

According to her, she also ripped her Alabama luggage tags after spotting that her flight was full of Michigan Wolverines fans.

Well, nobody could be careless when outnumbered by a rival fan base, especially if you are taking them on in the next game. But the travel thing apart, the pictures from Disneyland sure tell a story of a happy family.

Nick Saban and Alabama are ready for Michigan

Alabama did not start the 2023 season well. They looked everything but settled after parting ways with longtime QB Bryce Young, who took a step up to the NFL earlier this year. And it took new QB1 Jalen Milroe to get the hang of the job. But once he did, the tide just kept on rolling.

Alabama finished the regular season with just one defeat and an 11-1 overall record. And then they went on to take down the formidable Georgia Bulldogs, the two-time defending national champions. That earned Nick Saban's boys a place in the college football playoffs.

The Tide will take on No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl, which is hosting the playoff semi-final this season. The Wolverines are unbeaten coming into the game but Alabama has already defeated a No. 1 team this year. Can they do it again?

