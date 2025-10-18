Nick Saban's daughter Kristen captures sweet moment between dad & mom Terry Saban from College GameDay broadcast of Week 8

Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen, was in attendance at ESPN’s College GameDay set on Saturday as she captured a moment between him and his wife, Terry. In a picture posted on Kristen’s Instagram story, Nick and Terry can be seen sharing an intimate moment.

Nick Saban and his wife, Terry, on the set of College GameDay

Saban retired from coaching in 2024, joining ESPN ahead of the 2024 college football season. He has been an analyst on College GameDay since then, providing valued insight and coverage for top college games.

The legendary coach said after joining the College GameDay crew:

“ESPN and College GameDay have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to join their team. I’ll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to College GameDay, the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans.”

Nick Saban’s name became synonymous with success in coaching over the years, winning championship after championship. The famed coach retired with seven national championships under his belt, along with 12 conference championships, eleven of which were in the SEC.

Saban is a model family man, having been married to his wife, Terry, for over five decades, with two children, Nicholas and Kristen.

Nick Saban’s wife, Terry, gives verdict on her husband’s potential return to coaching at Penn State

Terry Saban, wife of former Alabama coach Nick Saban, has responded to suggestions about his potential return to coaching. The question was posed to Saban on College GameDay whether he would take the vacant role at Penn State for a $50 million annual salary.

Terry responded on behalf of her 73-year-old husband:

“I have no doubt. If Nick wanted to go back to coaching, he could win his eighth national championship. But we’re having too much fun. And we wouldn’t want to take that opportunity away from all of our baby coaches like Kirby and Lane. Too much fun. I haven’t heard a number.”

Saban endorsed Terry’s response in a manner he must’ve done a lot of times in their marriage, saying:

“Mrs. Always Right has spoken.”

Penn State is in search of a replacement for former coach James Franklin, who was fired on Sunday after a loss to Northwestern. Franklin led the Nittany Lions to three straight losses against Big Ten opponents, including a struggling UCLA side.

The Nittany Lions will face Iowa on Saturday in a bid to return to winning ways.

