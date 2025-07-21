Nick Saban's daughter Kristen exposes fan's disgusting behavior in DMs over Alabama-Georgia game ticket

Even though Nick Saban has retired from coaching, his name still gets plenty of attention in Tuscaloosa, and so does his family. His daughter, Kristen Saban, found herself dealing with a fan who tried to get tickets to Alabama’s big game against Georgia on September 27.

The text from the person read:

“Girl! I need 2 AL vs GA tix for 9/27,” the fan had written.

Kristen shared the screenshot to her Instagram story on Monday, without revealing the sender, alongside the caption:

“Yeah so…this is not how you approach someone you’ve literally never met. Good luck with the tickets, girlfriend.”

@kristennsaban's IG story

As the daughter of the individual who brought six national titles to Alabama, she’s often subjected to fan attention. But she is also good at setting boundaries. Just a few days earlier, on Thursday, Kristen had posted an Instagram story showing her father’s walkout during his time at Alabama, alongside the caption:

“Damn, I miss this.”

Some Alabama fans saw the post and began wondering if it might be a hint that Nick Saban may return to coaching. She cleared the air with a follow-up story:

“Apparently, some of y’all feel trolled by my last story of Nick’s walkout… he’s not coming back to coaching, hate to break it to you,” Kristen said in a follow-up story. “You had your time.”

@kristennsaban's IG story

Nick Saban on life after retirement from coaching

In June, Nick Saban appeared on “The Pure Athlete Podcast” and discussed various aspects of life after coaching.

“I didn't want to retire from working," Saban said. (Timestamp: 31:30) "I love coaching. I wanted to be able to continue to do other things, especially be involved in the game in some kind of way. I always knew I had an opportunity at ESPN that approached me years before.

"So, I knew that would be an opportunity to be involved in the game, having the opportunity to have numerous Mercedes dealerships and be involved in business, which is something I was always interested in. So I think I would really have a hard time dealing with not being a coach and being around players and the competition."

Nick Saban joined ESPN’s “College GameDay” crew in the 2024 season and continues to be a presence on gamedays.

