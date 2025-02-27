Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen left saddened after 2x Oscar winner Gene Hackman dies at the age of 95

Nick Saban is known for his success as a head coach, most notably with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Saban has been married to his wife Terry for over 50 years and the couple have two adopted children together, Nicholas and Kristen.

On Thursday, Kristen was among the millions left saddened by the news that two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman had died at the age of 95. On February 26, Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were found dead at their home in Santa Fe. It is unclear if foul play was involved.

Kristen Saban reacted to the news by taking to Instagram to share a post with crying emojis.

Image via Instagram Story of Kristen Saban

Hackman had a prolific acting career and was nominated for an Oscar five times, winning twice. He won for Best Actor in 'The French Connection' in 1972 and for Best Supporting Actor in 'Unforgiven' in 1993.

Mentors and motivation key for both Gene Hackman and Nick Saban

The importance of mentors cannot be understated in success in any career, as is personal drive and motivation. Both Nick Saban and Gene Hackman touched on the subjects, with Hackman doing so in an interview with Film Content back in 1988. While he discussed many topics, he also reflected on his motivations to pursue different types of roles in acting, noting:

"I have a terrible need to excel at this thing I’ve chosen to do, and I keep wanting further challenges. Unfortunately, in film one is cast so close to type, and I keep getting offered similar roles. But within that context, I try to find a way to do something a little different."

Hackman also discussed a teacher, George Morrison, who helped him believe in himself. Hackman moved forward with his acting career after hitting 30, and Morrison played a key role in his overcoming "a certain kind of terror":

"Once I met the acting teacher I got the most from, George Morrison, and I started working twice a week with him on scene study, I got over a certain kind of terror.

"He was very important for me. He was extremely sensitive and saw in me…something. He never said anything, like, 'Gene, you’re a great talent,' but I had a sense he cared."

Mentors are hugely important in any walk of life, something Nick Saban recognizes too. In December 2023, the former Alabama HC reflected on his mentors, via On3:

“I’ve had a lot of great mentors,” Saban said. “I had really good parents growing up that I think sort of promoted the right kind of values in terms of compassion for other people, doing the right thing, being a good person, having great character.

“From a professional coaching standpoint, Don James was my college coach. My high school coach had a tremendous impact on what it took to be successful. George Quarles was a great inspiration. He was the first guy to give me an opportunity to be a leader as a defensive coordinator.

“He had a tremendous impact on me as a person because he always promoted through athletics, through playing football, which I’ve adopted this through the years, too, with our players, is how can you create value for your future in terms of the lessons that you learn as a competitive athlete.”

Having won seven national championships in his time with LSU and Alabama, Nick Saban retired from college football leaving a legacy for Kalen DeBoer to continue.

