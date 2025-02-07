Nick Saban may have stepped away from coaching, but his daughter Kristen is staying true to Alabama. On Thursday, she reinforced her loyalty by sharing a clip on her Instagram story of former Crimson Tide running back Mark Ingram who was speaking about the Crimson Tide program.

The legendary coach’s daughter captioned the post:

“Me, when people ask if I’ll be a Bama fan forever.”

Image via Instagram/@kristennsaban

In the video, Ingram passionately spoke about Alabama’s dominance, citing the program’s 18 national championships—13 from the poll era (AP or Coaches') and five before it.

“We are the standard,” Ingram said. “18 national championships. When your team gets close, let me know. So it's roll tide all day, every day till I die. And I don't care what goes on. It's always roll tide. And we are always the standard.”

While Nick Saban’s legendary coaching career has ended, his daughter’s Crimson Tide loyalty remains unshaken.

Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban steps away from sharing Alabama football updates after facing trolls

Nick Saban and family are honored a half time with the renaming of the playing surface as Nick Saban Filed at Bryant-Denny Stadium - Source: Imagn

Kristen Saban, daughter of legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban, is distancing herself from football-related social media posts after facing trolling online. Following Nick Saban’s retirement, Alabama hired Kalen DeBoer as head coach, ushering in a new era for the program.

In December, Kristen took to Instagram to announce that she was "stepping away from sharing anything football/family related" after receiving negative comments about her appearance and the way she walks.

"It's really disappointing to see such hateful comments from a fan base I thought as friends/family for the last 17 years over an outfit and the way I walk (I have had an Achilles injury/abnormality since birth)," she said. "For my own sanity, I am stepping away from sharing anything football/ family related. Thank God for retirement."

Kristen had shared a post from the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn, showcasing her gameday outfit. She later restricted comments on the post. Alabama closed out its regular season with a 28-14 win over Auburn, finishing 9-3 under DeBoer in his debut season.

