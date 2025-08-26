Nick Saban's daughter Kristen pitches unique "bachelorette party" idea to Taylor Swift after exciting Travis Kelce engagement

Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen, has joined millions of netizens in reacting to the news of Taylor Swift’s engagement with NFL tight end Travis Kelce on Tuesday. Kristen shared her reaction on her Instagram story.

She shared Swift's post where the pop star announced her engagement to Kelce, adding a seven-word caption. She wrote:

“No one speak to me it’s happening.”

Kristen Saban's Instagram story

In a separate post on her story, Kristen also shared a video where she proposed a bachelorette party idea to the couple. She said:

“I really do hope that the rumors are true, that Taylor does perform at the Super Bowl this year. And all of the girlies, us, are gonna buy up all the tickets. So none of the mean boys that don't like her can go. And it's gonna be her Bachelorette party.

“We're all gonna dress up and celebrate her at the Super Bowl. And it's like we're all gonna be together again. And it's gonna be her Bachelorette party. And it's gonna be great. OK. I'll see you there.”

Kristen Saban's Instagram story

Tracing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship goes back to 2023. The singer recently appeared on Kelce’s podcast, "New Heights," with his brother, Jason. She went down memory lane, recalling how the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end used the platform to announce his intention to befriend her. She said:

“This podcast has done a lot for me. This podcast got me a boyfriend, since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago.”

At the time Kelce declared his intention on the podcast, he and Swift hadn’t even met. However, the 35-year-old thought it was a romantic gesture. She recollected how she felt about the gesture at the time, saying:

“It was such a wild romantic gesture to just be like, ‘I want to date you.’ This dude didn’t get a meet and greet, and he’s making it everyone’s problem. That’s what I thought at first.”

She continued:

“You realize he didn’t even reach out to our management. When this podcast came out, I was, like, ‘Did he ever reach out to be in the tents, or did we know he was in the building?’”

According to the singer, Travis Kelce had shown up with the Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, hoping to get access to her dressing room.

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More

