Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban has 1-word reaction to Sydney Thomas' pic with dad

Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen Saban, had a blunt response to an Instagram photo of Sydney Thomas with her father.

Kristen took to Instagram and commented:

"Disrespectful."

The comment sparked curiosity among fans, with one commenting:

“No attack, just curious what you mean?”

Screenshot, via Instagram

The image, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Thomas, showed her and the seven-time national champion coach standing on a golf course. Thomas wore a black tank top and cap, while Saban opted for a white polo shirt and light-colored pants. Both smiled at the camera in the casual outdoor snap.

The post included the caption:

“Out on the course today with the GOAT #RollTide.”

Alabama Football also shared the photo with a similar caption:

“Sydney Thomas posted with the GOAT.”

The Instagram post, uploaded 13 hours ago, has garnered 15,350 likes and several comments. One user shared a personal story about meeting Saban, while others asked about Thomas’ identity.

Screenshot, via Instagram

Nonetheless, Kristen’s reaction has sparked a lively discussion, but the context behind her remark remains unclear.

Sydney Thomas claims a well-known CFB coach slid into her DMs

Sydney Thomas, the ring girl who gained viral fame during the Jake Paul–Mike Tyson fight on Netflix, claimed that a well-known college football coach slid into her DMs.

On the Like A Farmer podcast on Sunday, the University of Alabama student was asked about “the biggest celebrity” to contact her since the November 2024 boxing match. While she declined to name names, Thomas shared the “craziest DM” she has received.

“It was from another SEC football team coach,” Thomas said [H/t US Weekly]. “They just DM’d me ‘Roll Tide.’”

The phrase “Roll Tide” is a nod to the school’s nickname, the Crimson Tide.

Thomas added a bit more mystery:

“I’m not going to say what coach it was, but they’re an Alabama fan now at least. We’ll let everyone else figure out who it was.”

In a November interview with Us Weekly shortly after the fight, Thomas discussed the attention she’s received.

“My DMs are just insanely flooded right now,” she said. “There’s definitely been some pretty big names and brands that have reached out.”

Thomas’ newfound fame continues to attract headlines, with many wondering who the mystery coach might be.

