Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban can’t contain her happiness as $1,100,000,000 worth Taylor Swift releases 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

It is no secret that Kristen Saban is a big-time Swiftie. From drooling over Taylor Swift concerts to keeping up to date with her relationship with Travis Kelce, Alabama head coach Nick Saban's daughter is obsessed with the pop star. So how would she take a backseat when a big album drop happens from the pop star's side?

The 12-time Grammy winner has come out with 1989 (Taylor's version) for all her fans across the globe. This is the continuation of her spree of re-releasing all her songs and albums. Moreover, Kristen couldn't control her happiness at the drop and updated the fans about it almost as soon as it came out.

What did Kristen Saban say as the newly minted billionaire with a net worth of $1.1 billion released 1989 (Taylor's version)?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Kristen Saban happy as a clam after Taylor Swift's album drop

Kristen Saban took to Instagram to let the fans know that she is already listening to the new Taylor's version of the album 1989. Taylor Swift dropped the album at midnight on Friday and it immediately showed up on the Instagram story of the daughter of Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. And she subtly told the fans to go and give it a listen.

"It's here," Kristen wrote with the update of listening to the song 'Bad Blood' from the album.

Credit: Kristen Saban IG

Kristen is always active on social media with new Taylor Swift updates. When the pop star goes to watch her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs, Nick Saban's daughter is one of the first to react to it.

But her social media isn't all about Taylor Swift. She is an ardent supporter of the Crimson Tide nation and her game-day looks are a hit on the platform. Moreover, she has supported the team through the highs and the lows of the current season.

Nick Saban and Alabama eye dethroning Georgia

Alabama has struggled throughout the whole season but has somehow got most of the results their way. Nick Saban and the boys have either had a slow start and had to dig themselves out of a hole or they have lifted their foot off the gas and faced big comebacks from the opponents.

Nonetheless, they are 7-1 this season and appear to be on track for an SEC championship clash with two-time reigning national champions the Georgia Bulldogs.

Now can they dethrone the Bulldogs when push comes to shove? That is a question for the future. The Crimson Tide will first face the LSU Tigers in week 10 after a bye week. They will have an eye on the postseason but will have to take one game at a time. Things might change in a heartbeat but for now, they look set to at least make it to the next stage.