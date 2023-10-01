Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban declares her love for Alabama’s mascot Big AL ahead of the game vs MS State

Nick Saban and Alabama are icons of the college football world. But there is another icon that has caused Saban's daughter to express her love. And that is the Crimson Tide mascot Big Al.

Saban's boys are getting ready to face MS State in Week 5 of what has been a rather rugged season. And with the season well and truly underway, Alabama doesn't want to fall behind in the race to the playoffs. For that reason, this game becomes all the more important.

Kristen Saban is already hyping up the matchup on social media. And she is doing so with an expression of love to Big Al.

Nick Saban's daughter hypes up the Crimson Tide

Kristen Saban posted a video on her Instagram story featuring the Crimson Tide mascot Big Al, the elephant. In the video, Big Al can be seen posing for a photograph with the fans in the Bryant-Denny Stadium. Along with the video, Nick Saban's daughter had a message for the big elephant, hours before the big MS State game.

"Gameday," she wrote in the story. "ily @ua_big_al."

Big Al will be present to raise the volume of the stadium when Nick Saban brings out the Crimson Tide to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday. Alabama will fancy their chances against a team that has already lost twice. But the Crimson Tide hasn't really rolled over anyone themselves, with all their games laying bare their struggles. Will Alabama finally start rolling with this game at hand?

Nick Saban wants more after a rugged start to the 2023 season

Nick Saban is surely demanding more from his players coming into Week 5. Alabama has won three out of the four outings, but their struggles have been evident. Their offense hasn't really clicked yet. The Alabama head coach hopes to change that tonight.

The most crucial problem faced by the Crimson Tide is the quarterback position. Saban went into the 2023 season without a designated QB1. Jalen Milroe has been preferred, but he hasn't put up a convincing performance to nail it down just yet. Tyler Buchner and Ty Simmons got their chances but couldn't do much with them either.

Will this be the game where Milroe finally steps up to claim the QB1 position? Or will Coach Saban continue to play all three quarterbacks as the team scrapes through? It is definitely the one to watch because of all the hype surrounding the Crimson Tide.