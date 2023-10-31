Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban gives a shoutout to "LSU Hate week," claims to be ready for a blockbuster Week 10 face-off

Kristen Saban has officially kickstarted the "LSU hate week." The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Tigers in a crunch Week 10 game. This clash has a lot of bearing on the SEC West, so its importance is paramount for both teams.

The daughter of Nick Saban is ready for the game week that might decide how far the Tide can roll this season. Her latest social media post suggests that she is engaging the fans in the buildup of the game.

Kristen Saban took to Instagram to share one of her game-day looks with the fans. She had a message for all of them to start the LSU Tigers "hate week." She also suggested that she is ready for probably the most important game for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"LSU Hate week, let's go," Saban wrote with a devil face emoji.

The fans have backed their team throughout the season even though their performance was not convincing despite the wins. Head coach Nick Saban had asked the fans to create an atmosphere in one of their recent games at home. He would surely want the same kind of backing when the Week 10 clash rolls around. Will Jalen Milroe and Co. capitalize on their recent form?

Nick Saban and Alabama looking to build

The Alabama offense took its sweet time to settle in at the start of the season. And it was bound to happen as it lost its QB1 Bryce Young after he stepped up to the NFL stage. In many games, the team has barely scraped past its opponents. But its form has seen an upward trajectory in recent weeks.

The Tide dispatched their rivals Tennessee Volunteers in Week 8 before going to the bye week. Jalen Milroe threw 220 passing yards and two touchdown passes as the Tide orchestrated a come-from-behind 34-20 win. They were trailing 7-20 at halftime.

Alabama is 7-1 so far this season with its only loss being outside the conference. LSU is in a dominant form although it has two losses. A loss against Alabama might dash its SEC dreams. This promises to be a nail-biting finish.