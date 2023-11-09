Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban gushes over latest Taylor Swift inspired Nick Saban merch ahead of Kentucky vs Alabama Week 11 clash

Kristen Saban is smitten with the new Nick Saban merchandise inspired by Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The Alabama head coach's daughter is a diehard 'Swiftie' and constantly shares stories related to the singer. She recently shared a hilarious edit of Taylor Swift's latest album cover, replacing the singer with a photo of Nick Saban on the album cover.

And now, after getting her hands on the latest Taylor Swift-inspired merchandise, which once again features her dad, Kristen Saban is seen gushing over the merchandise on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Kristen Saban can't contain her excitement over the new Taylor Swift-inspired merchandise featuring her dad

In a recent Instagram story, Nick Saban's daughter showcased the shirt that features the Alabama head coach in Eras Tour-inspired visuals. The shirt displays photos of Saban throughout the years he has been the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide and includes accompanying text that reads 'Nick Saban Dynasty Era'.

Expand Tweet

JNJ Apparel Store, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, designed the shirt in collaboration with Bama Swifties. In the video, Kristen Saban talks about how she is in love with the design and how she is obsessed with it, so much so that she ordered it in two different colors.

"Can we just, die together a little bit over this shirt that Bama Swifties designed with JNJ apparel," Kristen said. "I'm obsessed with it, came in today. I got in blue too, with the front that says Nick Saban Dynasty Era. I mean, good job girlies. This is awesome!"

The Alabama Crimson Tide gear up to lock horns with the Kentucky Wildcats

After securing another victory by dismantling LSU 42-28, Alabama's hope of making it to the playoffs is turning into a reality. Next week, the Crimson Tide face the Kentucky Wildcats and will be looking to improve their playoff chances by securing another win in week 11.

Can Alabama go on to maintain its winning streak and further solidify a playoff berth this season?