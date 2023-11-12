Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban has heartfelt 4-word reaction for Alabama football team

Kristen Saban had a message for the Alabama football team after they crossed a big milestone this season. The Crimson Tide were up against Kentucky in the Week 11 clash. The Tide rolled over the Wildcats for an easy win, increasing their postseason chances.

The week 11 win for Nick Saban and his boys means that they are the SEC West champions. And the team will feature in the SEC championship game after the regular season is done. With that occasion in mind, the head coach’s daughter sent a four-word message to the Alabama football team.

“I love this team,” Kristen wrote in her Instagram story while sharing about Alabama's triumph.

Credit: Kristen Saban, IG

With the win over the Kentucky Wildcats, the Alabama Crimson Tide are now 9-1 after week 11. With just three weeks to go in the regular season, the team with a 7-0 conference record won the SEC West as their closest rivals for the title, the Ole Miss Rebels, lost their week 11 clash with the Georgia Bulldogs and fell to 5-2 in the conference.

Alabama still has three games left, the most important of which will be a Week 14 matchup with the Bulldogs, whom they will face in the SEC title game. Nick Saban and his squad will be looking forward to it as a warm-up for the big game.

Kristen Saban cheers on as Alabama gets into a groove late in the season

Alabama was considered a team in transition for this season. And for most of the year, they looked like they really were. An early loss to the Texas Longhorns and struggles every game had many fans consider 2023 not the year of the Crimson Tide. But they kept on grinding the results and have finally found their groove when it matters the most.

Kristen Saban watched on as Nick Saban and his boys dominated the Kentucky Wildcats in the Week 11 clash on Saturday. They took control of the game from the start, and by halftime, the score was already 28-7. Jalen Milroe threw three touchdowns and took another three home on the ground as Alabama won the game with a comfortable margin of 49-21.

