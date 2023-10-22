Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban names her QB1 after Alabama trumps Tennessee Vols

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have all the reasons to celebrate as they just overcame one of their biggest rivals the Tennessee Volunteers in week 8 action. And what a way to snatch a victory from what looked like another dull performance initially.

After a dramatic comeback win for the Tide, Coach Saban's daughter couldn't control her excitement. She took to social media to name her QB1 and there are no surprises there. The whole Crimson Tide nation would back her choice on that.

Who made the cut in the list by the daughter of Nick Saban after the Tide trumped the Vols in week 8?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Kristen Saban names her QB1 after dramatic Tide win

Kristen Saban shared a video on her Instagram story of the Alabama Crimson Tide players celebrating after rolling over the Tennessee Volunteers 34-20, on Saturday. She picked her starting quarterback, and no surprise, it is Jalen Milroe. The footage showed a delighted Milroe smoking a celebratory cigar after engineering Alabama's comeback triumph.

"QB1," Kristen wrote with a crown emoji.

Credit: Kristen Saban IG

Alabama has struggled against almost everyone this season and week 8 wasn't much different. But, as they often do, the Tide clawed their way back into the game after halftime and avoided losing to their rivals for the second year in a row. Nick Saban and Crimson Tide fans got what they wanted, and Kristen Saban got her QB1.

The Nick Saban halftime talk works like a charm

It isn't known what Nick Saban said to his players at halftime. But whatever he said, it worked like a charm as Alabama looked like a completely different team in the second half. When the game against the Volunteers began, the Tide's difficulties that had plagued their season resurfaced. By halftime, the Volunteers were ahead 20-7. But then everything changed.

Jalen Milroe threw for 220 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns while RB Jase McClellan ran for another TD as the Tide turned the tide completely. To top it all off, kicker Will Reichard chipped in with two field goals as Alabama trumped Tennessee 34-20. Surprisingly, the Vols couldn't score a point in the second half, highlighting Alabama's domination.

Alabama is now 7-1 after week 8 and will next take on the LSU Tigers after a bye week. Will they be able to overcome another great opponent in week 10?