Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban pops off champagne cork early as Alabama eyes to take down Chattanooga in Week 12 [WATCH]

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban had a special way to celebrate Alabama's Week 12 kickoff. The Crimson Tide take on the Chattanooga Mocs in an early Saturday clash. And Kristen decided to mark the occasion with some champagne on ice.

Coach Saban's daughter took to social media to share her customary gameday attire. She also shared a video of her popping open a champagne bottle. And her father's team looks to top up the SEC West title with a convincing end to the last leg of the 2023 regular season.

Here is what Kristen Saban said in her message before Alabama took on Chattanooga in Week 12.

“Early kickoff calls for champagne bc duh,” Kristen said in the caption of her post.

The Instagram carousel also included pictures with sister-in-law Samira Saban. Both twined on the sidelines in shades of black.

The Alabama Crimson Tide has been in fine form and may give Kristen some more moments to celebrate this season. They already have a place in the SEC championship game where they would attempt to dethrone the Georgia Bulldogs from the conference pinnacle.

They would also eye a seventh national title under coach Saban. But they still have a couple of games to go through before that happens. It also includes the Week 14 dress rehearsal of the SEC championship game at the end of the month. First target, though, the Chattanooga Mocs.

Alabama look to continue good form in front of Kristen Saban

The Mocs have been in good form but Alabama is playing on a different level. The Tide struggled early in the season but have found a rich vein of form off late. And thus, the margins of their wins have increased.

They beat the Tennessee Volunteers 34-20. That increased to 42-28 against the LSU Tigers. And they came into Week 12 on the back of a 49-21 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

Alabama would love to continue their form in the last leg of the 2023 regular season with Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban cheering on and sipping champagne from the sidelines. They have a big 38-7 halftime lead over the Mocs and look set to go 10-1 at the end of Week 12.