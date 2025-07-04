Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, reveals the surprising hobby keeping former Alabama HC busy in retirement 

Nick Saban dedicated five decades to his coaching career. He began as a graduate assistant at Kent State in 1973. Saban continued to climb up the coaching ladder, eventually making a name for himself following a memorable 17-season stint with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
During his time in Tuscaloosa, Nick Saban led the team to six national championships. He announced his retirement from coaching in January 2024. Since then, Saban has focused his energy on a new chapter of his life.
Apart from his new job in the world of broadcasting, Saban is also spending time making memories with his family. His daughter, Kristen Saban, shared one surprising hobby that the retired coach enjoys.
On her Instagram story, Kristen shared a picture of Coach Saban checking out boats while talking about the love he has for this hobby.
"Always checking out the latest and greatest of boats," Kristen wrote in the caption.
After Nick Saban retired, Alabama brought in Kalen DeBoer from Washington as his successor. He had an impressive stint with the Huskies in 2023, leading them to a Pac-12 title and a national championship game. Despite the high expectations, Kalen DeBoer had an underwhelming debut in Tuscaloosa.
He could only muster a 9-4 campaign with the Crimson Tide, failing to qualify for the 12-team playoffs and compete for the SEC title. To further rub salt in the wounds, they lost the ReliaQuest Bowl game to the Michigan Wolverines.
Nick Saban opens up about difficulty of transitioning into post-retirement lifestyle
Last month, Coach Saban made an appearance on 'Pure Athlete.' He opened up about his retirement and the difficulties he would have faced if he had not had a plan after coaching.
"I didn't want to retire from working," Saban said. "I love coaching. I wanted to be able to continue to do other things, especially be involved in the game in some kind of way.
"I always knew I had an opportunity at ESPN that approached me years before. So, I knew that would be an opportunity to be involved in the game, having the opportunity to have numerous Mercedes dealerships and be involved in business, which is something I was always interested in. So I think I would really have a hard time dealing with not being a coach and being around players and the competition." (TS- 31:30)
During the 2024 season, Nick Saban was a part of ESPN's College GameDay crew. Fans will be waiting in anticipation to see him again this upcoming season.
