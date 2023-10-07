Kristen Saban's Texas arrival in stunning black dress has Alabama fans pumped up for Week 6 -"Roll Tide young lady"

Kristen Saban has the Alabama football fans all pumped up for their week 6 clash. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide take on Texas A&M in an intense face-off on Saturday, and the coach's daughter has already arrived to cheer for the Tide.

Kristen took to social media to announce her arrival for the game and that was enough for the fans to hype up the on-road matchup with the Aggies, and the Crimson Tide nation did not disappoint in that regard.

While Alabama has faced challenges this season, week 5 showed promising signs that the Tide is finally gaining momentum. Kristen Saban is contributing her part to ensure that the encounter with the Aggies becomes a memorable one.

Alabama fanbase stunned by Kristen Saban's arrival in Texas

Kristen is in Texas to cheer for the Alabama Crimson Tide as they face off against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday. She announced her arrival through Instagram, uploading some snaps from the Tuscaloosa airport. Nick Saban's daughter chose a stunning black dress for the occasion.

"Tide in Texas….giddy up," Kristen wrote in the caption.

The Crimson Tide fan base was all hyped up after watching the head coach's daughter ready for the crucial clash. Fans flooded her post with comments supporting the team. Alabama seems ready for the big night.

A fan wrote:

"You are so pretty. Roll Tide young lady"

Another fan said:

"Tell Mrs Terry to make sure she tells the coach to get them right again".

This fan had this to say:

"Ride em cowgirl. RTR."

Another fan complimented her:

"Roll Tide. You are so pretty. And I know you love your daddy (and mama)."

This fan sent a compliment to Coach Saban:

"Gorgeous! Your dad looked sharp boarding the bus!"

Another fan loved the outfit:

"This outfit!!!!".

Alabama is ready to face the Aggies in what could be a season-defining game for them. Can the Tide keep rolling?

Alabama trying to lose early jitters

Alabama started the 2023 season with some clear jitters in their way. They struggled to move their offense in the first four weeks, just getting over the line against most of their opponents. They even fell to the Texas Longhorns in the process, their only loss so far this season. But it all seems to have changed with the week 5 performance.

The Crimson Tide found a way to move the offense through their run game against Mississippi State. And the Tide finally got the convincing win they were craving for. Can they continue in week 6 in the same vein?