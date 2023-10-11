Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban shares a thoughtful message for Israel in her latest IG post - "Pray for peace in Jerusalem"

Alabama coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, is well known in CFB circles as someone who wears her heart on her sleeves and is not afraid to verbalize her thoughts.

After celebrating the Crimson Tide's thrilling 26-20 win against Texas A&M in College Station, she once again took to social media to give her thoughts on a sensitive matter.

Kristen Saban reposted a post on her Instagram stories calling for people to pray for Jerusalem, which has been in the news due to the conflict plaguing the region.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Pray for peace in Jerusalem," the post started.

Image via Instagram

The CFB world and the Nick Saban retirement paradox

Alabama coach Nick Saban signed a long-term contract extension in 2022 that will take his tenure in Tuscaloosa until 2030 when he'll be 78.

For several years, speculation has mounted that the legendary coach is on the verge of retirement, and he continues to buck the trend and drive the Crimson Tide to new heights.

Before Ole Miss played Alabama in Week 4, an old assistant of Saban, Lane Kiffin, ignited the Saban retirement rumors with his remarks to the media.

“So, we’re very excited for this opportunity today — and you never know how many more you’ve got,” Kiffin said. “Maybe this is our last time. So, we’ll be very excited for this opportunity today, and so much respect for coach and the Alabama football program.”

Nick Saban does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon, though, and he admitted as much during an episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" earlier in the season.

"It’s kind of laughable," Saban said. "I guess I would ask you when’s the first time you heard I was gonna retire? That started about five years ago. I think it creates some advantages for people, whether it’s in recruiting or whatever it might be. I love what I’m doing. I’m focused on the challenge."

Saban further admitted that he has to find the balance between staying long enough and overstaying his welcome:

"I’ve always said I don’t want to ride the program down. I don’t want to do this if I can’t do it anymore. I feel great right now. I love it. We’ve got lots of challenges this season. I’m looking forward to it. We’re all in."

For better or for worse, it seems as if Nick Saban has the bit between his teeth again, and his Alabama Crimson Tide are on the roll after a tepid start to the season.