Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban shares weather insights for upcoming Alabama vs Texas A&M game, says weather looks favorable over the weekend

Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide have been recuperating well after their week 2 dismal home loss against the Texas Longhorns. After narrowly missing out on making it to the college football playoffs last season, Saban and his Alabama will be looking to be one of the fierce contenders for the national trophy this season.

The 2023 campaign began on a great note for Nick Saban and his team, as they dismantled Middle Tennessee 56-7. However, week 2 had a different story to tell, as the Texas Longhorns managed to put up an upset win at the Byrant Denny Stadium, with a final score of 24-34.

But it did not deter the motivation of Alabama, as they went on to record consecutive wins against South Florida, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State in their last three games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Kristen Saban, the daughter of the legendary college football coach, is also gearing up for Alabama's next battle, as they face Texas A&M this upcoming weekend. In an Instagram story she posted, Kristen shares a screenshot of the weather forecast for the weekend in Texas, which shows that it will be pleasant for a game of football. She accompanied the story with the caption:

Kristen Saban shares weather forecast in Texas ahead of their game against Alabama

"Texas weather looking good for this weekend. See you Friday, College Station."

Thus, it looks like Saban's daughter will be present to cheer on her father and his journey to lead Alabama to another possible national championship. Ever since Nick Saban joined Alabama in 2007, he has changed the landscape of the program and turned it into one of the most dominant teams in college football. So far, he has won six national championships. Can this season turn out to be his seventh for Alabama?

Nick Saban is concerned about kickers from his team engaging in tackles

During last weekend's game against Mississippi State, kicker Conor Talty had to make a tackle in order to stop the Bulldogs from scoring a touchdown. Nick Saban came forward to talk about his incident and express his concern about his kicker getting potentially injured in the process.

Expand Tweet

"I hope they never have to make a tackle if you want to know the truth about it. One of the worst things that can happen to us- because we have good specialists- so if we put them in a tackling drill and they get hurt and they can't kick anymore," Saban said in the press conference on Monday.

Can Alabama continue on their winning momentum heading into their showdown against the Texas A&M Aggies?