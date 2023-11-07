Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban stirs up the internet with her viral $1,228 gameday outfit in Week 10

Kristen Saban usually rolls up in style and the LSU week was no different. The outfit she chose to wear went viral and stirred up the internet.

The Alabama Crimson Tide overcame the LSU Tigers in Week 10. That means they are the masters of their own destiny in the SEC West division and the favorites to go through to the SEC championship game. If they do cross that hurdle, the national championship title isn't really far from their reach.

Kristen Saban, daughter of Nick Saban, has put her $1,228 gameday outfit up for sale. The dress is priced at $298, whereas the jacket is worth $594 . Anyone who fell in love with the shoes would have to shell out $258. The earrings are worth just $68. So fans can head to Kristen's Shop My collection and have it for themselves.

Credit: Kristen Saban IG

Kristen is known for her fashion sense and her gameday outfits often make the news in addition to her unwavering support for Alabama. She is frequently engaged with fans and is a fan favorite at the Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The daughter of head coach Nick Saban saw the team get over the line against LSU in an important matchup on Saturday, clearing their path to the SEC championship game.

With Kristen Saban on the sidelines, Nick Saban and Alabama are in a commanding position

The win against the Tigers was especially sweet for Nick Saban and Alabama. It was probably the Crimson Tide's best performance of the season. For much of the season, the team has played well in bits and pieces. They have either started slow or have been caught napping late in games. The Week 10 win was almost flawless from start to finish.

QB Jalen Milroe showed his dual threat ability, running the ball flawlessly and scoring four rushing touchdowns while also throwing for 219 yards in 15 completions. The team is clicking just at the right time as the season nears it's conclusion. Can the Tide roll on to their seventh national title under Nick Saban?