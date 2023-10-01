Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban has Taylor Swift reactions for Alabama's thumping win against Mississippi State in Week 5

Nick Saban and Alabama finally got the thumping win they craved for, and his daughter Kristen Saban was quite excited. The Crimson Tide rolled over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a crucial week 5 game on Saturday, giving Alabama fans plenty to cheer about.

Saban used Swift's reactions to convey her excitement following the win. Infact, she depicted how her excitement evolved as Nick Saban's players tightened their grip around the Bulldogs.

Kristen is known for her support for Alabama on social media. On Saturday, she channeled her inner Swift to hype up the thumping Alabama wins fans were waiting for since week 1.

Taylor Swift recently attended an NFL game featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears. She enjoyed the game with Donna Kelce, the mother of her rumored boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The pop star's many reactions to the game went viral on social media. Nick Saban's daughter Kristen used them to celebrate Alabama's big win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

"Good night and Roll Tide," Kristen wrote along with the collage of Swift's photos on her Instagram story.

The Crimson Tide has faced a lot of hardships in getting their offensive engine going this season.

Kristen and her father Nick Saban will hope that that phase of their season has ended on Saturday. The Alabama offense looked unstoppable as they finally figured out the way to get their QB Jalen Milroe going.

Nick Saban finally gets the Alabama offensive tide rolling

Alabama and Nick Saban have faced a lot of scrutiny over their quarterback this season. They went into the season without a designated QB1 and faced difficulties in offense, but in week 5 against the Bulldogs, things fell into place.

Jalen Milroe showed the world his superpower, the ability to scramble out of the pocket to gain yards. Couple that with his passing accuracy for the day and Alabama seem to have finally solved their QB problem. They rolled over the Bulldogs to a 40-17 win to go 4-1 in 2023.

Alabama next goes up against Texas A&M in another mouthwatering encounter in week 6. Will they be able to continue their form against the Aggies and make a strong case for the playoffs?