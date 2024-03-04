Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban couldn't contain her emotions as former Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold performed his heart out at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last weekend.

Daughter of legendary coach Nick Saban took to Instagram to respond to Arnold's message to his mom (can be seen in the screenshot below).

In her Instagram story, Kristen Saban expressed her pride in Arnold, stating:

““Angel. We’re all proud of you bro. Proud sister"

Kristen has always been supportive of Terrion Arnold. When the 2023 CFB season ended in January and the DB announced for the 2024 NFL Draft, Kristen had stated on Instagram:

"Sobbing Go be GREAT. It was so fun watching you play and even more fun watching you become a part of our family. Love you @begreat.t."

The 20-year-old defensive athlete was one of the mainstays in Coach Saban's defensive setup.

Terrion Arnold speech for his mother is winning hearts

Arnold, a sought-after prospect in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, not only impressed at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis but also touched hearts with his gratitude towards his mother.

Arnold's post-workout interview with NFL media revealed his deep appreciation for his mother, who overcame significant challenges in raising him. Arnold's message found support from his community in Tallahassee, Florida, as he hoped to make them proud through his on-field success.

Arnold recorded impressive stats during his time at Alabama, including 108 tackles, 20 pass deflections, and six interceptions.