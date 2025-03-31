Samira Saban is like any other Saban member who cherishes family moments. The daughter-in-law of legendary coach Nick Saban kept the family moments coming as she shared updates from her recent family trip.

Samira recently shared a snapshot from her latest travels with her husband, Nicholas Saban, and their daughter with a bit of Alabama pride. Nicholas and their daughter posed in front of Alabama’s N1UA plane, repping casual yet coordinated looks.

Nicholas rocked a black T-shirt with a white flag design paired with jeans, a white cap, sunglasses hanging on his T-shirt and a wide smile. Their daughter also flashed a sweet smile as she embraced an all-white casual vibe with white shorts, a long tee, toe-peeping slippers and a white cap. Their vibes totally matched, and Samira captioned the image with sweet words, writing:

“My Angels,” with a red heart emoji.

Screenshot via IG/ @smearrrrrr

Samira also gave fans a peek at their travel experience, posting a serene clip of the view from the airplane window.

A tight-knit member of the Saban family circle, Samira is often seen alongside her sister-in-law, Kristen Saban, and their mother, Terry Saban, as they continue to celebrate life beyond the football sidelines. Together, they enjoy game-day traditions and fun-filled getaways while always putting the Saban family bond on full display.

What does Samira Saban do for a living?

Samira Saban, Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law, is a business development specialist with a strong background in sales and customer service. According to her LinkedIn profile, she holds a bachelor's degree in business from Widener University and has over 10 years of extensive experience in the automotive industry.

She worked as a sales associate at Mercedes-Benz of Wilmington for over seven years, from 2010-2017, before moving to Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham in Alabama. Samir continued in sales for three years in Alabama until 2020. Her expertise spans sales management, customer service, and business development.

In addition to her professional experience, Samira is multilingual, with proficiency in Polish and Russian. Though she keeps a low profile online except for a few sneak peeks on Instagram, Samira Saban stays by her family, often posting updates about them along with her love for Alabama.

