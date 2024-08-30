Nick Saban's mother, Mary Pasko, dies at 92; closer look at former Alabama coach's relationship with mom

Nick Saban’s mother, Mary Pasko, passed away at the age of 92. She was born in Michigan in 1932 and spent much of her life in West Virginia, where she met and married Nick Saban Sr. The couple gave birth to the legendary Alabama coach on October 31, 1951.

After Saban Sr. passed away in 1973 due to a heart attack, Mary raised their two children — Nick Jr. and Dene Thompson — on her own.

Nick Saban’s relationship with his mother, Mary Pasko

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mary was a constant presence in her children's lives, especially when it came to supporting their athletic endeavors. Her obituary in the Tuscaloosa News read:

“Mary supported the Pop Warner Black Diamond Football team, working concessions and decorating the bus which Nick Sr. drove to pick up the boys from all the small inaccessible areas in the hills of West Virginia while both of their children participated.”

Trending

Whether it was working concessions for the Pop Warner Black Diamond Football team or cheering from the stands, Mary was always there.

“Mary was very close to her sister, Fran Popovich and husband Sid, who were also loyal supporters over the years, including Alabama Football,” the obituary further read.

The former Alabama coach often spoke fondly of his mother, recounting how she would call him after games to discuss Alabama’s performance. She even questioned several tactics of the tactician, such as the lack of blitzing or play-calling decisions.

While Mary’s passing is the end of one generation for the Saban family, her legacy lives on through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary Pasko advised Nick Saban for 2023 Texas game

Saban’s coaching career at Alabama has always been influenced by his biggest fan and toughest critic — his mother. Before the 2023 Alabama-Texas game, Saban shared on “SEC Nation” that Mary might miss the game due to health concerns.

However, her presence was still felt when Saban was asked what play she would recommend. Without hesitation, he said:

“She will definitely think that we should pressure the quarterback.”

Mary's football instincts were always sharp. She wasn’t shy about questioning her son’s decisions, especially when a play didn’t work out.

But her involvement wasn't limited to just casual conversations. In 2013, she interrupted one of Saban's practices to boast about her hole-in-one, reminding him that despite his accolades, she achieved something he hadn’t.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!